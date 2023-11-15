Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,751 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 13,163 call options.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 10,883,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,706. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

