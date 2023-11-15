Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells $93,320.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $75.43.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,224,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 429.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYBT

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.