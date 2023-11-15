Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN STRW traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
