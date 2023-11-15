Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Strix Group Trading Up 1.3 %
KETL stock opened at GBX 71.61 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33. The company has a market cap of £156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.85. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.70 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.60).
In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 51,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £30,004.56 ($36,847.06). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
About Strix Group
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
