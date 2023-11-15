Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,734 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 298,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

