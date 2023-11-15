Sun Life Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5637 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 640,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,239. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 87.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $17,445,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.