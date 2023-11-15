Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4,800.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 5.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Super Micro Computer worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

