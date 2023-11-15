Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Talos Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.28% of Talos Energy worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 436,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 55,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Talos Energy by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 285,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,090. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.17. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

