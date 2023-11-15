Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 71.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

