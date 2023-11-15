Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $4.56.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
