Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.19. 66,581,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,668,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.