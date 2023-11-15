Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.23. 407,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

