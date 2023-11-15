Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

