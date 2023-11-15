The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3,121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,322. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

