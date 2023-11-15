The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 4,286,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511,556. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

