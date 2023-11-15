The Hershey Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.192 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of HSY opened at $197.82 on Wednesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $229.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

