The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Raised by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 626.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.89. The company had a trading volume of 448,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $229.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

