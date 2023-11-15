The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IPG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

