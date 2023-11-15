The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $129.42. 1,120,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

