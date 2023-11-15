The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $266.29 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

