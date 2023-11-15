Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Up 17.6%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 112,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 94,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Theralase Technologies Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Get Theralase Technologies alerts:

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.