TI Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 3,037,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.