Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Down 1.8%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

