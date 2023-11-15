Tintra (LON:TNT) Shares Down 3.1%

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.13 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95). Approximately 41,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 85,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).

Tintra Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £12.98 million, a PE ratio of -385.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.21.

Insider Activity at Tintra

In other Tintra news, insider Richard Shearer sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84), for a total value of £750,000 ($921,036.47). 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tintra

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

