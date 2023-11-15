TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TMX Group Limited (TSE:XGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$25.87 and a 1 year high of C$30.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$124.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

