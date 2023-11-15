Toncoin (TON) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006305 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.11 billion and $67.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,651.59 or 0.99944954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25362792 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $59,254,337.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

