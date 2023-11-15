Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average volume of 536 call options.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,183.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 323.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 400,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,237,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 477,084 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 11,133,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,597. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

