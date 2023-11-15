Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 10.2%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.41. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

