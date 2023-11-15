TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.19

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.19 and traded as high as $34.21. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 41,721 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,868,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

