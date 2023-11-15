Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Trading Down 0.6%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 715,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 549,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Trillion Energy International Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

