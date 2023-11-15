Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of JBHT traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,107. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

