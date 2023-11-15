Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. 3,749,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,597. The company has a market cap of $513.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.