Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.47 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 1,605,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,850. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

