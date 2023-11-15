Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 808,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,448. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

