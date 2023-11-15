Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $37.75 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $37,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.