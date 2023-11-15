Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Omnicell worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,349. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

