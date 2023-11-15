Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 517.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 68,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.32. 119,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.93 and its 200 day moving average is $370.55. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.24 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.