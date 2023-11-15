Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 29,334 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,334 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of American Water Works worth $44,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after acquiring an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $130.64. 274,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

