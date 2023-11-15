Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,372 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

ADBE traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.33. The stock had a trading volume of 833,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,467. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.52 and a 200 day moving average of $495.50. The company has a market cap of $273.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

