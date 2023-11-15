TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $258.14 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,322,365,258 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

