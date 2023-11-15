Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE TSN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

