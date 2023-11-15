UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

UKCM opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.74) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 47.15 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.70 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £783.90 million, a P/E ratio of -224.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

