UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 142,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 101.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 241.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Down 0.5 %

UNF traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $173.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,893. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.10.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.