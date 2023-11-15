Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Increases Dividend to GBX 37.15 Per Share

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.15 ($0.46) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,903.50 ($47.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.19. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,798.50 ($46.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,985.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,071.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($52.81) to GBX 4,600 ($56.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,242 ($52.09).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

