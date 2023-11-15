Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $913.92

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.92 ($11.22) and traded as high as GBX 964.50 ($11.84). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 953.50 ($11.71), with a volume of 718,861 shares trading hands.

Unite Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 907.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 914.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

About Unite Group

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

