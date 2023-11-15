US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $186,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. 2,099,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,049. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

