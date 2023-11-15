US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Accenture worth $356,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.68. 724,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,224. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

