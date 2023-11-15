US Bancorp DE Sells 217,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 217,036 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $139,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 17,480,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,790,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.