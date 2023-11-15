US Bancorp DE Sells 27,101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,584,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $348,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %
ABBV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
