US Bancorp DE Sells 27,101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,584,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $348,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.