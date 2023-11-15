US Bancorp DE Sells 28,362 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $142,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,316. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

