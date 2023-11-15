US Bancorp DE Sells 78,158 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,158 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $176,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,850. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

